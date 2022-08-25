Idaho’s Abortion Trigger Law Goes Into Effect Today Reaction

Despite the effort by the Biden Justice Department and a federal judge, the majority of Idaho's Trigger Law will go into effect today. The law makes abortion illegal in Idaho thanks to the United States Supreme Court.

Fox News broke down the ruling by Judge Winmill concerning the Trigger Law:

Much of the law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. Abortions in those cases appear to fall under a federal health care law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide "stabilizing treatment" to patients in cases where their health is in serious jeopardy.

The news last night has caused quite a reaction in Idaho and across the country. Let's take a look at how some folks have viewed Idaho's new direction.

