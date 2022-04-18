This could be an opportunity for a Swiftie to cop the ultimate piece of Taylor Swift memorabilia: her childhood home.

The musician's childhood home in Pennsylvania has recently gone up for sale for nearly $1 million and is allegedly where she wrote two of her major hits.

The Reading, Pa. home was built in 1929. Swift resided here with her family after living on a Christmas tree farm, where music videos such as "Christmas Tree Farm" and "The Best Day" were filmed.

The singer lived at the Pennsylvania house before her family moved to Nashville when she was 14 so she could pursue her country music career.

where she allegedly wrote the songs "Love Story" and "Teardrops On My Guitar."