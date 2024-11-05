America’s Absolute Worst Fast Food Chain Has Over 70 Idaho Restaurants
Most of the year, Idahoans prefer the local version of this sort of restaurant to this large chain. But from August-mid November? This particular brand becomes incredibly popular because of one of its iconic menu items. So why was it named the WORST fast food chain in America?
While the fall is typically McRib season at McDonald’s, we’re NOT talking about the Golden Arches. A website called Comic Stadium ranked 40 of America’s most popular fast food chains from “disgraceful” to “excellent.” Their rankings were based on probably the most important factor you could use while ranking any sort of restaurant - the quality of the food. So which restaurant ended up at the very bottom of the leaderboard
READ MORE: America's Most Trusted Brand Has Huge Presence in Idaho
Starbucks Ranked the Absolute Worst Fast Food Restaurant in Idaho and America
That’s right, even though people who may never visit a Starbucks all year are currently flocking to the coffee house for their Pumpkin Spice Latte and will probably be back on “Red Cup Day” when its date is announced, Comic Stadium was underwhelmed by their food offerings.
While we never really think of Starbucks as a “fast food restaurant,” you have to admit that their food menu has come a long way. According to the timeline on their website, Starbucks initially started offering yogurt parfaits and fruit salads in 2004. Other food options like their oatmeal in 2008. Bistro Boxes followed in 2011.
Today, you can find everything from a chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich to a crispy grilled cheese sandwich served on sourdough on the menu. The Starbucks app shows 62 different food options from sandwiches, to bakery items to snacks and more. That sounds pretty impressive for a restaurant that really got its start as just a coffee house. So what does Comic Stadium have against their menu? They think they’re an afterthought next to the coffee menu and said:
These items, suitable for a quick bite, lack the substance and appeal of actual fast food fare.
They’re not wrong. Sometimes the texture of the breads that make up their breakfast sandwiches are weird and often, the previously frozen meats aren’t quite the right temperature. But will we STILL buy the sausage, cheddar and egg sandwich on those mornings where our stomachs are rumbling while we’re there to pick up a non-fat, no-water chai tea latte?
Absolutely. Judge us if you must, but even the “worst fast food restaurant” in America will do in a pinch.
KEEP READING: 30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
20 of Nampa and Caldwell's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart