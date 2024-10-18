Win Your Way to REO Speedwagon’s Last Stop in Idaho EVER!
It’s not everyday that you can say you were at a legendary band’s very last tour! We can give you that opportunity when REO Speedwagon comes to town on October 24!
REO Speedwagon announced that they would be coming to the Ford Idaho Center before they announced that this would be the band’s final tour together. That makes their upcoming show something really special, so we saved one last pair of tickets for YOU!
Want us to put your name on the envelope? If you haven’t yet, download the 107.9 LITE-FM app using the box below:
Then enter your information and take our one question survey to get in to win tickets!
The contest ends Wednesday, October 23 at 12:00 PM MT. Winners will be contacted via e-mail. These tickets are e-tickets so you will not have to come to the studio to pick them up.
