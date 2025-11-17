If you thought the hype around Idaho’s first In-N-Out was big, Raising Cane’s is about to give it some serious competition! The buzz around the chain’s first Idaho location has been growing for months. We were lucky enough to score an invite to their soft opening and when you pull into the new Eagle Road restaurant, you can tell they’re expecting a huge turnout.

There’s a large overflow queue set up in the dirt lot behind the restaurant and based on the crowds new Cane’s restaurants typically draw during grand openings, they’ll need to use every inch of it.

Idaho’s very first Raising Cane’s officially opens Tuesday, November 18 at 9 a.m. but people will be lining up well before that! That’s why they’re making a party out of the grand opening. Starting at 7:30 a.m., customers 13 and older can sign up for the “Lucky 20” drawing to win “free Cane’s for a year.” The drawing will be held shortly after the last entry is collected at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 Combos purchased will come with a commemorative hat and a Box Combo card for a future visit.

Raising Cane’s will also be presenting the Idaho Food Bank and West Ada School District with donation checks. They’ve even invited a DJ, the Boise State spirit squad and Buster Bronco, too. You'll find the restaurant at 2712 N. Eagle Road.

Our First Impression? The Raising Cane’s Hype is So Real!

Getting invited to the soft opening felt like my life just came full circle. When I was a kid, my dad loved to tease me that I’d never find a boyfriend because all I ever ordered at restaurants was chicken fingers. Steakhouse? Chicken fingers. Italian restaurant? Chicken fingers. Birthday dinners? Chicken fingers. While I eventually grew out of that phase, that love of chicken fingers stuck.

I finally got to try what people insist are the best chicken fingers ever and now that I’ve tasted them? I fully agree. The chicken fingers were juicy, crisp, tender and came out surprisingly quick for how busy it was. Also, I now understand why people on TikTok order the Cane’s Sauce in soft drink cups. It’s like a bolder, next-level fry sauce that’s completely addictive. I dunked my Texas toast in it too!

But even beyond the food? I was really impressed with how much a national chain embraced local. The Meridian location’s walls are decorated with jerseys from West Ada high schools, articles about local celebs like Kristin Armstrong and Aaron Paul. There was even a reference to Clint Eastwood’s time filming Bronco Billy in our area. It’s very cool to see a brand as well-known as Raising Cane’s to embrace the local community they’re serving.

More Cane’s On the Way

While Meridian might be the first place in Idaho to get the full Cane’s experience, there’s more chicken fingers on the way. There are locations planned on Neider Avenue in Coeur d’Alene and Blue Lakes in Twin Falls.