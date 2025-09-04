Whether you were getting your tickets from a vending machine at Albertsons or at the counter at the gas station, chances are you waited in line to buy your Powerball tickets for the Wednesday, September 3 drawing. Interest in the multi-state lottery game exploded after the jackpot blew past $1.4 billion!

Yes, you read that correctly. The number of ticket sales for the latest Powerball drawing grew so much that lottery officials raised the jackpot from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion in the hours leading up to the live draw in Tallahassee, Florida. That would’ve been the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

READ MORE: Meet the 5 Lucky Idahoans Who Have Won Millions Playing Powerball

The only Powerball jackpots with a larger prize were:

January 13, 2016 - $1.586 Billion (Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee)

October 11, 2023 - $1.765 Billion (Winning ticket sold in California)

November 7, 2022 - $2.04 Billion (Winning ticket sold in California)

What Numbers Were Drawn for September 3’s Powerball?

If you got distracted watching something on Netflix or were busy helping your kids with their homework, here’s a replay of the drawing:

Powerball officials say that 6.3 million tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing. The draw produced four $2 million tickets sold in Michigan, Texas, Wyoming and neighboring Oregon and 12 $1 million tickets sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

However, NO ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball. That means that Saturday night’s drawing will now have a jackpot of approximately $1.7 billion.

Were There Any Powerball Winners from Idaho?

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Quite a few, actually! According to the Idaho Lottery’s website there were 27,378 winning tickets sold in Idaho for the September 3 drawing. However, no Idahoans won life-changing money.

Get our free mobile app

17 Idaho winners matched four white balls. Since the Powerplay option is added to every Powerball ticket sold in Idaho, that means those winning tickets were worth $200.

Winning prizes in Idaho for the September 3 drawing ranged from $8 to $200.

If you’re curious just how many Idahoans have lottery fever, just compare the number of winning tickets from the August 13 drawing to Wednesday’s. On August 13, 3,355 tickets won a Powerball prize in Idaho. The September 3 drawing produced more than 8x the amount of winning tickets.

If you plan on playing for the big one this Saturday, you have until 7:54 p.m. MT/6:54 p.m. PT to buy your tickets the day of the draw.

Don't forget that the Idaho Lottery is running a special promotion in September where you get a free Mega Millions ticket when you spend $15 on Powerball. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, September 5 is $336 million.