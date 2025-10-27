This weekend marked the end of an era in Downtown Boise. You may remember that a few weeks ago, three BoDo restaurants announced within days of each other that they were closing for good. The last of those restaurants still standing just turned off the lights for the last time.

Just days shy of its 19th anniversary at the corner of S 8th St and W Broad St, P.F. Chang’s is now permanently closed. When the news broke, many people on social media were curious where the popular Asian chain was moving to. With the amount of growth and development we’ve seen in the Boise area, we’re not surprised people assumed the restaurant was moving but that’s not the case.

The restaurant’s closure marks P.F. Chang’s the chain’s exit from the state of Idaho. There aren’t any plans for a new location anytime soon, so the restaurant decided to auction off everything in one bulk lot. According to the auction listing on LocalAuctions.com the lot included restaurant equipment, furniture, decor, smallwares and other items that need to be removed from the locations. The winner must remove all of their items from the restaurant by Wednesday, October 29.

P.F. Chang’s Boise Auction Results

We’re not surprised that people on social media were quick to say that they wanted to buy one of the giant horses outside the restaurant. It’s unclear if the horses were part of the bulk lot, but there were quite a few images of them in the gallery of items associated with the auction.

Looking at the bid history, 170 bids came in between October 22 and when the auction ended at noon on October 27. There were nine unique bidders who took part in the auction. How much did the winner pay to secure P.F. Chang’s stuff (and maybe some big horses?) The winning bid was $15,260!

There’s still an active lease listing for the property itself on the Colliers website. The other two restaurants that closed in BoDo recently were Kichii Sushi and Spirits and El Tajano Mexican restaurant. Nearby in The Warehouse Food Hall Foy’s Franks has packed up and left.