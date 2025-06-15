Win Your Way to Peter Frampton at Idaho Central Arena!

Summer concert season is here and 107.9 LITE-FM’s prize closet is bursting at the seams with tickets! We just uncovered tickets to a show for anyone who loves the soundtrack of the ‘70s.

Peter Frampton is bringing his “Let’s Do It Again” tour to Idaho Central Arena on Tuesday, June 17 and we want to send you to experience him live!

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images loading...

From “Baby, I Love Your Way” to “Show Me the Way,” Frampton’s iconic songs still make you feel good no matter how many times you’ve heard them. But hearing them live? That’s a summer memory in the making!

Want to go? Just download the 107.9 LITE-FM app using the box below.

Get our free mobile app

Once you have the app, open it and enter your information to get in to win! Yes, it’s that easy!

Contest ends on Monday, June 16 at Noon. Winners will be contacted via email and then transferred their digital tickets. Good luck!