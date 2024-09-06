Win Your Way to Pentatonix at the Ford Idaho Center!

It may not be time to break out the mistletoe, holly and tinsel yet…but that doesn’t make us any less excited to see one of our favorite Christmas artists of all time! Pentatonix is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on September 12.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 4, 2023 Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images loading...

From covers of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons and Queen to their unforgettable version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” the three time Grammy award winning acapella group is going to be one for Boise’s summer concerts that people will be talking about for a LONG time! That’s why we have to make sure that you don’t miss it!

Here’s what you need to do to win your tickets! Download the 107.9 LITE-FM app using the box below.

Once you have the app, use it to fill out some quick info and boom…you’re in to win! Winners will be contacted via email no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1!