OpenTable Absolutely Snubs Idaho On List of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants

Listen, we’re not going to pretend that Idaho’s one of the biggest states in the country. We know that even with its recent growth, we still rank 38th on the list of most populous states. But if OpenTable truly went through as many reviews as they said they did, we really expected more than this!

Just before Valentine’s Day, reservation hub, OpenTable, released its annual list of the “Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.” These are restaurants where you can expect a cozy environment, candlelight and all the quintessential things that make food more than a love language. They claimed to have considered 13 million reviews when putting together the 2023 edition of their list.

How many restaurants from Idaho made the list? ZERO. Read that again. NONE. Nada. Zilch. And quite frankly, we’re shocked. We felt that Idaho had such potential after Chandlers finally put us on their radar in 2022.

It stings, especially after Boise was named one of the best up-and-coming food cities in America. However, it appears that OpenTable wasn’t particularly impressed by the Pacific Northwest at all this year. In addition to Chandlers, two Washington restaurants and two Oregon restaurants made the list last year.

This year? Oregon’s sitting on the sidelines with Idaho. Washington’s hanging in there thanks to one restaurant in Seattle called “The Pink Door.” It’s an independently owned-Italian restaurant that regularly has aerial performances, live music and Tarot card readings (on Thursdays.)

While no Idaho restaurants made OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America list for 2023, they still publish a “Diner’s Choice - Idaho” list of the 10 most romantic restaurants in the state. While we don’t entirely understand some of these choices, here’s who rose to the top on that list.

