New Owner Saves Creative Boise Business, Sets Re-Opening Plans

When this business announced that they were closing for good in mid-November, it shattered Boise’s heart. They’d been a mainstay in the community for over two decades.

Fans of Ceramica, a paint-your-own pottery business, found out that they were going out of business on November 15 via a social media post. That’s when they stopped accepting new walk-in painters, but gave those with unexpired gift certificates, works-in-progress and pick-ups another week of access to the studio.

For years, Ceramica was an essential part of the Idaho Foodbank’s “Empty Bowls” event. Creative individuals could visit Ceramica, paint a bowl and donate it to be sold during the fundraiser. In their final days, they shared that their customers painted and donated 1,050 bowls to the 2022 “Empty Bowls” online sale.

Facebook/Ceramica Facebook/Ceramica loading...

A few days before they closed, they shared a post directing you to a sales flyer indicating that the seller loved their business, but with a spouse retiring soon, the family was looking forward to traveling together. It listed the business for $88,000 cash.

Well, it looks like the price was right! Ceramica announced that they have fantastic new owners that will be taking over at the end of December and are planning a grand re-opening in mid-January. In their Facebook post, they said the new owners couldn’t be better qualified to take Ceramica to the next level.

Get our free mobile app

Through a little Facebook sleuthing, we found out those new owners are the Hendershot family that owns Boise’s Parched Earth Pottery. According to his bio on the Boise Open Studios Collective Organization website, Jerry Hendershot has been a ceramic artist and instructor for over 20 years. He teaches 3D Design and Ceramics at Timberline High School.

The Hendershots plan to add some cool new opportunities to Ceramica including making your own pottery. And yes…contributing to Empty Bowls will continue to be part of the Ceramica DNA!

KEEP READING: Businesses the Boise Area Has Lost in 2022 It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022.

New Businesses That Have Opened In and Around Boise in 2022 Boise's growing and so are these businesses! Some are brand new to the market. Others are expanding their footprint. Check out what's new in 2022!