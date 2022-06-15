Middleton-Star Firefighters Rally to Aid Families Devastated By Housefires
The Middleton-Star Local 4626 Firefighter Pancake Feed is a fundraiser that benefits families who have suffered through the traumatic experience of a housefire.
Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts
The Middleton-Star Firefighter Pancake Feed fundraiser is one of the area's most highly anticipated annual charity functions.
WHEN || Monday, July 4th, 2022
WHERE || 302 East Main, Middleton, ID 83644
Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts
TIME || 06:30 to 10:30
FUNDRAISER || Last year's raffle and silent auction proceeds benefited five fire victim families. It also assists firefighter families during times of need.
MIX 106 || Ryan, from the LIVE w/ Cort & Ryan Mix 106 Morning Show, will raffle off a basket containing:
- 4 tickets to Kenny Chesney's Here & Now Tour 2022
- Wednesday, July 2th at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
- 4 unlimited day passes to Wahooz Family Fun Zone
- 4 full-day passes to Roaring Springs Water Park
- and more!
SUPPORT || Volunteers and donations are deeply appreciated. Please contact Kenneth McCord via email at kmccord@starfirerescue.org.
Kindly keep reading for more details!
Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts
FUN || After breakfast, prepare yourself for an epic water fight hosted by the Middleton-Star firefighters in front of the firehouse!
PARADE || Fundraiser attendees are invited to attend Middleton's 4th of July parade that begins promptly at 11:00 a.m.
Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts
THE FOOD || A breakfast lover's dream, the famous all-you-can-eat meal features:
- delicious homemade pancakes
- scrambled eggs
- ham
- sausage
- golden hash browns
- and breakfast onions!
FYI || Firemen are some of the most fantastic cooks around!
As a proud fireman's daughter, I can tell you first-hand how great the grub is in firehouses across the country! Come hungry, leave happy!
Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts
