Meridian’s Roaring Springs Starts MAJOR Expansion

I live in Meridian, just a couple of miles from Roaring Springs and have noticed that the massive plot of land right next to the water park has had some recent work done to it. They have been flattening and clearing the 12 acre land that is on the Meridian Avenue side. It turns out Roaring Springs owns that land too and is prepping for a major expansion. The official construction is set to start next month in March.

Roaring Springs has been around over 20 years and has a building plan spanning over the next decade that will be coming out in seven phases. The waterpark overall will be increasing by 40%. The first expansion section will be open next summer in 2023.

If you are looking forward to some new eating options at the park they are planning to add 'The Geyser Grill & Bar' which will offer Idaho fare with an Asian flair, including burgers and fries, pizza, rice bowls and fried potstickers. They will be adding 16 luxury cabanas. Attention grown ups, one major part of the expansion is that Roaring Springs will start offering adult beverages for the first time ever with "Idaho-inspired craft beers, huckleberry-infused cocktails, and more."

A Roaring Springs press release says, “Our leadership team has visited waterparks all around the world, and we’re excited to bring some the highest quality, most fun water rides to Idaho,” said Roaring Springs CEO Pat Morandi. “This expansion will make Roaring Springs one of the largest waterparks in the US, provide outstanding entertainment for families, and create jobs for both young adults and professionals. All of this is made possible by the long-time valued support of our community, and our tremendous partnership with the City of Meridian.”

Cleanliness and safety has always been a big deal to Roaring Springs and that will continue with a new state-of-the-art UV filtration system. For this year Roaring Springs opens on May 7, 2022 weather permitting.

