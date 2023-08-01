Win Your Way Into the Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs

The Great Dolphin Dunk benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County is just around the corner! Want a dolphin to root for during the race on Sunday, August 13? Let’s make it happen!

If you’ve never been to the Great Dolphin Dunk, it’s quite a sight to see! On race day, the staff at Roaring Springs shuts down the Endless River for a few hours to allow for dolphin swimming only. At noon, 10,000 plastic toy dolphins get dumped in the attraction and race a quarter of a mile around the river. If the dolphin you adopted finishes in the Top 4, you’re going home with some incredible prizes!

2023 Great Dolphin Dunk Grand Prizes

4th Place: Pizza for a year from Idaho Pizza Company

3rd Place: $500 Cash from P1FCU

2nd Place: $500 From Bent Nail Inspections

1st Place: Four 2023/2024 Roaring Springs Season Passes

You can adopt a dolphin for $5 by clicking here and all the money goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

But we want to get you started with your first dolphin and a pair of Roaring Springs Day Passes to watch the event for FREE! Here’s how to win.

First, download the 107.9 LITE-FM app by using the box below.

You know your office’s “use it or lose it” PTO policy? Yeah, we’ve got one too. Michelle Heart’s going to be on vacation August 7-11, but she’s left behind some code words for you to collect to win your dolphin and tickets! Be listening around 7:40 a.m. to catch the code word. Once you hear it, enter it in the correct box below. Each code is another chance to win your way into the Great Dolphin Dunk!

The Nitty Gritty: Winners will receive an e-mail from Michelle’s e-mail address with instructions on how to redeem your eTickets! We’ll do the adoption paperwork for your dolphin and turn it into the park to save you time.

