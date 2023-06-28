One of Boise’s Most Fun Summer Traditions Returns to Roaring Springs

On your mark, get set, SWIM! Great Dolphin Dunk season is here and now's the time to adopt your dolphin to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County's biggest fundraiser of the year!

On Wednesday, June 28 about 200 members of our area's Boys & Girls Club took the plunge into Roaring Springs's brand-new action river attraction, Class 5 Canyon! Their "Hope Float" officially kicked off the six-week "Great Dolphin Dunk" fundraising campaign.

The season wraps up when 10,000 toy dolphins take a swim around the park's Endless River on Sunday, August 13! If the dolphin YOU adopt crosses the line in the front of the pack, there are some fabulous prizes waiting for you!

Here's how it works. Adopt your dolphins at the Roaring Springs ticket booth or through the Boys and Girls club website beginning at noon on Wednesday, June 28 after the “Hope Float.” Your dolphin, along with a couple thousand of its closest friends, will be dropped into the Endless River at high noon on race day! If your dolphin is one of the first four to make it all the way around the river, you're going home with an incredible prize!

2023 Great Dolphin Dunk Grand Prizes

4th Place: Pizza for a year from Idaho Pizza Company

3rd Place: $500 Cash from P1FCU

2nd Place: $500 From Bent Nail Inspections

1st Place: Four 2023/2024 Roaring Springs Season Passes

Season passes to Roaring Springs are always incredible, but the ones that allow you to enjoy this season are priceless! Why? Because the park just opened Phase One the expansion plan that will eventually make them one of the largest parks in the country! The new attractions that opened earlier this season include Camp IdaH2O, Class 5 Canyon, Critter Crossing, new luxury cabanas and the Geyser Grill & Bar!

This year, the goal is to raise $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County through the Dolphin Dunk. That money helps the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County continue to provide after-school care, homework help and healthy meals for more than 4,600 kids in the Treasure Valley!

Ready to adopt your dolphin? Remember you can do it, through the Roaring Springs ticket office, the Boys and Girls Club Website or one of the Boys and Girls Club kids. For every 25 dolphins a member sells, they’ll get rewarded with a free ticket to Roaring Springs, so if you know a member, help them out! The adoption fee is $5 per dolphin.

Our community has raised over $1 million over the Dolphin Dunk's first 22 years. So get to adopting those dolphins and be part of a program that supports a safe, reliable place for Treasure Valley kids while mom and dad are at work! We're so excited to be part of this event with our friends from TDS and KTVB!

