Win Your Way In to See John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson with 107.9 LITE-FM!

Summer's slipping away, but before you trade in your flip flops for flannel, let's squeeze in one EPIC concert experience!

We're giving YOU a chance to win two tickets to the legendary Outlaw Music Festival, headlined by the outlaws themselves: John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, and Bob Dylan!

These icons are taking the stage for a night of outlaw country anthems and heartland rock that'll have you singing along as the sun sets over the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater! Talk about the absolute BEST way to send off summer.

There are TWO ways to win!

Listen at Work, Win at Work

On Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6 be listening to Michelle in the Morning at 8:10 a.m. She'll tell you which song is the "Outlaw Song of the Day." When you hear that song during the workday, be caller #7 at (208) 383-1079 and you'll win a pair of tickets to see the show on Wednesday, August 7!

Take Advantage of Your App-sclusive!

107.9 LITE-FM app users already know that our app unlocks access bonus chances to win some of the most exclusive prizes our station has to offer! If you don't have it yet, download it using the box below.

Then enter your information and take our "two question quiz" in the form below!

