LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish is back thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Kaley is going through drawn-out divorce and has had to go back to work to support her family. She’s now working as a full-time nurse while raising four young kids between the ages of seven and 14 and she’s doing it mostly on her own.

Transitioning into this new phase of life hasn't been easy. Paying the bills is a struggle. Christmas? She has no idea where that’s going to come from this year but her sister-in-law heard about Christmas Wish and knew she had to tell us what kind of person Kaley is.

In her letter, Lauren told us that Kaley is someone who’s always helping others and always sacrificing her time and energy for people who need someone to lean on. As a nurse, caring for others is what she does but right now, Kaley’s the one who needs someone to care for her.

Through the generosity of our LITE-FM listeners and community partners, we were able to take some of the weight off Kaley’s shoulders by helping out with everyday expenses like gas and groceries, plus opportunities for her and her four kids to enjoy some fun together this holiday season! In the middle of everything she’s navigating, a mom who does so much for her community and patients deserves some joy!

Click play below to hear the surprise!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2025 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.