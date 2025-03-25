A Popular Boise Area Restaurant Just Closed for Good After 3 Tasty Years

Depending on how long you’ve lived in the Treasure Valley, you may remember when there was a whole lot of nothing out near Barber Park.

No Chevron to load up your cooler before floating the river. No homes lining Eckert Road. Very few places to grab a bite to eat after picking up your second car after your float. In fact, old Google Maps images show Lucky 13 under construction in August 2022.

But like many other areas of the Treasure Valley, Harris Ranch and Barber Valley have boomed in recent years. The number of options for places to eat grew to include a coffee shop, sushi, sandwiches and ice cream. Unfortunately, one of those restaurants won’t be around when float season kicks off in 2025.

On March 24, Lemon Tree Co. shared the news that they were closing their Harris Ranch sandwich shop after three years. The announcement read:

“New week, new season, and new chapter for Lemon Tree Co. Our Harris Ranch location is permanently closed. Thanks for your patronage and thanks to @ilovethestil for letting us hang these past few years. Our team is renewed, refreshed, and ready to continue providing you with the great food and service you know and love at our flagships: Lemon Tree Co. Downtown and @thegrovebylemontree on Parkcenter. Hope to see y’all soon! ”

It concluded by asking anyone aspiring business owners who would be taking over the space that Lemon Tree took up in a shared location with The STIL to reach out through a direct message.

The STIL’s Harris Ranch location is still open and operating.

The closure isn’t the first big move that the locally owned and operated restaurant made this year. We’re regulars at The Refuge next door to the Lemon Tree location on Parkcenter Boulevard and couldn’t help but notice that the sign changed a few weeks ago.

That location is now called “The Grove by Lemon Tree Company.” When the location opened in the former Mazzah space in 2022, the kitchen set-up allowed the restaurant to do a lot more than the sandwiches they had been serving at the Downtown and Harris Ranch locations.

As a full service restaurant, they were able to expand the menu to include tacos, burgers, flatbreads and most recently a daily breakfast menu. The rebrand allows them to distinguish themselves a bit from the Downtown Boise sandwich shop.