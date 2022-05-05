According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population.



via GIPHY

Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the nation tied with Rhode Island. Hawaii comes in at 80.9 at the longest life expectancy and Mississippi at 74.4 rounding out the bottom of the list.

According to the CDC Idaho State Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity Profile of the state in 2012, 62% of the adult population were overweight with a Body Mass Index over 25. Adolescents, categorized as under the age of 18, came in at 20% overweight or obese.



via GIPHY

Since the study was completed, Idaho has seen key demographic change, including an influx of transplants young and old. With the outdoor lifestyles of Idahoans and mass influx of younger transplants the CDC data is likely to change in the upcoming years. Making dietary changes and small, progressive changes in physical activity can significantly transform the landscape of one’s overall health.



via GIPHY

Idahoans looking to improve their physical wellbeing would be wise to take full advantage of all the Gem State has to offer. Giving your heart the workout it needs to thrive is as simple as exploring Idaho’s vast landscape of beautiful terrain. Boise's Greenbelt is another index of free fitness opportunities! For Greenbelt fitspiration, check out this article.



via GIPHY

As of 2020, the CDC reported* the following 10 conditions were the leading causes of Idahoan deaths (in ascending order):

10. Chronic Liver Disease/Cirrhosis Idaho: 322

9. Suicide: 419

8. Diabetes - Deaths Per Year: 488

7. Alzheimer’s Disease: 749

6. Stroke: 772

5. Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases: 870

4. Accidents: 967

3. COVID-19 quarterly rate: 157.2 deaths per 100,0002

2. Cancer: 3,004

1. Heart Disease: 3,191

*CDC Data Last Review March 2022

Get our free mobile app

Fast Food or Quick & Clean Cuisine? 10 Eateries That Won't Wreck Your Diet

Rattlesnake Avoidance for Boise Dogs: 3 spring courses to keep them safe

5 Spots To Let Out Your Inner Adrenaline Junkie in Idaho Whether you got some need for speed or want to catch some air, we have five spots that'll give you the thrills you seek.