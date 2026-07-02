Fireworks are great… but let’s be honest, they’re not for everyone.

Maybe you’re looking for something a little quieter. Maybe you’ve got kids or a dog that isn’t a fan of loud noises. Maybe you’d rather spend the holiday without fighting traffic after a fireworks show... I get it!

Canva.com Canva.com

The good news? There are plenty of fun ways to celebrate Independence Day around the Treasure Valley that don’t involve a single bottle rocket.

Here are a few of my favorites!

Photo by Gary Bendig on Unsplash Photo by Gary Bendig on Unsplash

Celebrate America’s Birthday at Zoo Boise

Looking for a budget-friendly family adventure? Zoo Boise is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with just $2.50 admission on Friday and Saturday.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m. Best of all, admission proceeds help support the animals and daily operations at the zoo.

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash red and silver vintage car

Check Out the Middleton Show-N-Shine Car Show

Classic cars, food trucks, live music, local vendors, games for the kids, raffles… what’s not to love?

The Middleton 4th of July Show-N-Shine takes over Middleton Place Park beginning at 9 a.m. Awards are handed out at 1 p.m., but there’s plenty happening throughout the day.

Yobro10 Yobro10

Celebrate with Idaho’s Biggest Fourth of July Parade

If you’re looking for some hometown patriotism, you can’t go wrong with the Idaho 4th of July Parade in Downtown Boise.

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. and travels from the Morrison Center area along Capitol Boulevard to the Idaho State Capitol, featuring veterans, marching bands, community organizations, businesses, classic vehicles, elected officials, and plenty of red, white, and blue.

If you really want to make a morning of it, arrive early and enjoy the community festivities and pancake breakfast before the parade gets underway.

Photo by Martin Castro on Unsplash adult brown Golden retriever with Star & Stripes scarf lying on green grass

Let Your Four-Legged Patriot Shine

This might be one of the cutest events of the day. The Patriotic Pet Party kicks off from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. near the Boise Art Museum in Julia Davis Park.

Dress your dog (or adventurous pet) in their best red, white and blue outfit and join the parade. There will even be prizes for Best Dressed and Most Unique Pet, plus treats courtesy of Zamzows.

Photo by Andy Calhoun on Unsplash a couple of people that are wearing some sunglasses

Family FunFest Has Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for a free event packed with activities, check out Family FunFest hosted by Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel.

There will be carnival games, a petting zoo, bounce houses, water slides, balloon twisting, bingo, cake walks, candy tosses, a mechanical bull, a cornhole tournament with a $100 cash prize, and plenty more family-friendly fun throughout the day.

Best of all… admission is free!

Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash ice cream in clear glass cup

Celebrate with Some Ice Cream

It’s National Ice Cream Month, after all. Take the family out for a scoop at one of our amazing local ice cream shops, stroll through a local park, or simply enjoy a relaxing afternoon together before the evening crowds begin.

Some of my sweetest memories have come in a waffle cone.

Photo by Judy Beth Morris on Unsplash a dog sticking its tongue out of a car window

Take the Scenic Route

One of my favorite Idaho traditions, any weekend, is simply getting out for a drive.

You can head up to Idaho City, Horseshoe Bend, Emmett, or Cascade and enjoy some of the incredible scenery that makes Idaho such a special place to call home.

Photo by Serena T on Unsplash a table with food and flags

Celebrate Your Way

The Fourth of July doesn’t have to end with fireworks to be memorable.

However you choose to celebrate, I hope you have a safe, fun, and unforgettable Fourth of July weekend! Happy Birthday America!!