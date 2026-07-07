The Claremont Fire Spread Fast

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

If you needed a reminder of just how dry Idaho is right now, Monday’s Claremont Fire delivered one in a hurry.

What started as a quarter-acre grass fire near North Claremont Drive around 1:30 Monday afternoon quickly exploded into a wildfire covering more than 2,000 acres. Fueled by bone-dry grasses, hot temperatures, and gusty winds, the fire raced uphill through the Boise Foothills, prompting a massive response from firefighters on the ground and in the air.

As of early Tuesday morning, the fire remains at approximately 2,000 acres. Thankfully, there are currently no active evacuations, and firefighters have successfully protected nearby homes. No structures have been damaged.

When heading directly into a wildfire, their mindset shifts entirely based on their training and the need for survival. When heading directly into a wildfire, their mindset shifts entirely based on their training and the need for survival.

Trail Closures Remain in Effect

If your plans included hiking or mountain biking in the Boise Foothills this week, you’ll want to make other plans.

The Hulls Gulch Trail System, Military Reserve, Mountain Cove Road area, and several BLM-managed trails and public lands between Bogus Basin Road, Highway 21, and Boise Ridge Road remain impacted by temporary closures while firefighters continue their work.

Officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area until it’s safe to reopen.

Aaron Carlson Aaron Carlson

This Is Exactly Why Fire Prevention Matters

Watching smoke rise over Boise was unsettling, but it’s also an important reminder... It doesn’t take much.

One spark from a vehicle parked in dry grass. A chain dragging behind a trailer. A discarded cigarette. Even equipment that creates a spark can be enough when our foothills are this dry.

Right now, the grass isn’t just brown... it’s fuel. The good news is that many wildfires are preventable. A few extra seconds of caution can keep a small mistake from turning into a major emergency.

A Few Easy Ways We Can Help

Idaho Summer Fire Prevention We’re all excited to get outside this time of year, but now is the time to be extra careful. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

A Huge Thank You to the Firefighters

Aaron Carlson Aaron Carlson

Firefighters from multiple agencies, along with aircraft, heavy equipment, and wildland crews, were on scene almost immediately. Their fast response helped keep the fire away from homes and likely prevented an even larger disaster.

Aaron Carlson Aaron Carlson

The cause of the Claremont Fire is still under investigation, and there is currently no estimated timeline for containment.

Hopefully this serves as a reminder that we’re heading into the heart of Idaho’s fire season. We all love our foothills, so let’s all do our part to help protect them.