Can you believe we’re already halfway through 2026?

It feels like New Year’s was about five minutes ago… and yet Idaho has packed a whole year’s worth of news into the first six months. From heartbreaking losses to historic storms, professional soccer and major new laws, here’s a look back at the biggest stories that have shaped Idaho during the first half of 2026.

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The Loss of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam

Perhaps no story shocked the Treasure Valley more than the sudden death of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam in March. Just weeks after taking office, Hogaboam suffered a medical emergency during a town hall meeting and later passed away at the age of 47. His death was felt throughout Idaho and led to the process of selecting new leadership for one of the state’s fastest-growing cities.

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New Idaho Laws Take Effect

The 2026 legislative session brought sweeping changes that affect nearly every Idahoan. From transportation and government operations to education and tax policy, lawmakers passed dozens of bills that are now shaping daily life across the state. Many of those new laws officially took effect on July 1 and will continue making headlines throughout the year.

Photo by Chaos Soccer Gear on Unsplash white and black ball on white metal frame

Professional Soccer Arrives in the Treasure Valley

For years, Treasure Valley sports fans hoped professional soccer would finally arrive. This spring, that dream became reality as Athletic Club Boise kicked off its inaugural season at the new stadium at Expo Idaho. The club quickly exceeded expectations, drawing record crowds and proving Idaho is more than ready for professional soccer.

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June’s Historic Storms

Mother Nature certainly made her presence known. Late June brought powerful thunderstorms, damaging winds, flooding, and hail that blanketed neighborhoods in ice. Roads closed, basements flooded, and emergency crews worked around the clock as some of the most unusual summer weather in recent memory swept across southern Idaho.

For many Idahoans, it was one of those weather events they’ll be talking about for years.

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A Strange Idaho Crime Captures National Headlines

Sometimes the biggest stories are also the strangest.

In February, a woman allegedly stole an ambulance, crashed it into a Department of Homeland Security office in Meridian, and attempted to set the building on fire. The bizarre case quickly made national news and became one of the most talked-about crime stories in Idaho this year.

When heading directly into a wildfire, their mindset shifts entirely based on their training and the need for survival. When heading directly into a wildfire, their mindset shifts entirely based on their training and the need for survival.

Wildfire Season Returns

While July has produced some of the year’s largest fires, concerns about dry conditions and an early wildfire season began building long before summer officially arrived. Firefighters have once again been called into action across the state, reminding all of us how important it is to stay vigilant during Idaho’s hottest months.

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What Will the Second Half of 2026 Bring?

If the first six months have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

With election season heating up, wildfire season underway, football returning this fall, and countless community events still ahead, the second half of 2026 promises to be just as eventful.

One thing is certain…There’s never a dull moment in Idaho.