There’s something about an Idaho summer evening. Maybe it’s because we spend all winter waiting for them. Maybe it’s the way the sky seems to put on a different show every night. Whatever the reason, I’m convinced we have some of the most beautiful sunsets anywhere.

If you’re looking for a relaxing date night, a family outing, or just a quiet place to unwind after work, here are a few of my favorite places to watch the sun go down around the Treasure Valley.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash silhouette of people walking on beach during sunset

Table Rock- Boise

It’s probably the first place that comes to mind, and for good reason.

From the top of Table Rock, you can watch the entire Treasure Valley slowly light up as the sun disappears behind the Owyhee Mountains. The city takes on a completely different look as the lights begin to twinkle below.

Just remember... it gets busy on summer evenings, so plan to arrive a little early.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Lucky Peak State Park- Boise

Water and sunsets are always a winning combination.

Whether you’re sitting on the beach at Sandy Point, relaxing near the marina, or enjoying the view from one of the overlooks, Lucky Peak offers incredible reflections across the water as the evening sky turns shades of orange, pink, and purple.

Bring a lawn chair and stay awhile.

Photo by Emile Murdock on Unsplash sunset photography

Bogus Basin Scenic Overlook

You don’t even have to make it all the way to Bogus Basin.

Several pullouts along Bogus Basin Road offer sweeping views across the Treasure Valley, and as the sun begins to set, the entire valley glows. It’s one of those views that reminds you why so many of us love calling Idaho home.

One important note: With the Claremont Fire still burning in the Boise Foothills, smoke and temporary trail or road closures could affect access and visibility in parts of the area. Before heading out, check current fire conditions and closures, and always follow any restrictions that are in place. Our foothills are incredibly dry right now, so this is a good reminder that preventing the next wildfire starts with all of us.

Photo by LeeAnn Cline on Unsplash green tree near body of water during sunset

Swan Falls

If you’ve never watched a sunset along the Snake River, you’re missing out.

The drive to Swan Falls is beautiful all by itself, but once you arrive, the cliffs, the river, and the wide-open sky create one of the most peaceful evenings you’ll find anywhere near Boise.

It’s one of those places that makes you forget you’re only a short drive from the city.

Nikki West Camel's Back Park

Camel’s Back Park

Not every great sunset requires a long drive.

Climb to the top of Camel’s Back Park and you’ll be rewarded with a fantastic panoramic view of Boise, especially as the golden hour settles over the North End.

It’s a great spot for an evening picnic or a walk before the sun goes down.

Photo by Paul Crook on Unsplash A sunset with clouds and mountains in the background

Celebration Park

If you’re looking for something a little different, head west toward Celebration Park.

The dramatic canyon walls, the Snake River, and the open landscape create a sunset that’s unlike anything else in the Treasure Valley. It’s peaceful, scenic, and usually much less crowded than some of the more popular spots.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Dedication Point

Perched high above the Snake River near the historic bridge, Dedication Point offers one of the best overlooks in southwest Idaho. As the amazing colors take over the canyon, it’s easy to understand why photographers love this spot.

It’s also a great place to stop if you’re taking the scenic drive toward Swan Falls.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Boise River Greenbelt

Sometimes the simplest places are the best. Take an evening stroll along the Boise River Greenbelt and watch the sunset filter through the trees and reflect off the water. Whether you’re walking, biking, or just sitting on a bench, it’s a peaceful way to wrap up the day.

Photo by Troy Olson on Unsplash Person stands with arms outstretched at sunset.

A Few Things to Remember

As beautiful as Idaho sunsets are, this week’s wildfire is a reminder that our foothills need a little extra care right now. If you’re heading out to enjoy one of these views, please respect fire closures, pack out your trash, never park on dry grass, and help keep Idaho beautiful for the next sunset.

Cory- Townsquare Media Boise Cory- Townsquare Media Boise

Where’s Your Favorite?

I know I couldn’t possibly include every great sunset spot around the Treasure Valley.

So now it’s your turn. Where do you go when you want to watch an Idaho sunset? I’d love to hear your favorite hidden gems! You might even help someone discover their new favorite place.