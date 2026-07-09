All across the Gem State, you’ll find businesses that have survived world wars, recessions, changing technology, and generations of customers. Some have been family owned for more than 150 years. Others have become legendary stops that every Idahoan should visit at least once.

If you’re looking for a fun summer road trip, here are some of Idaho’s oldest businesses that are still serving customers today.

These Historic Idaho Businesses Have Been Serving Customers for More Than 100 Years From a general store that’s been open since 1894 to a candy company that’s been making sweet treats for more than a century, these Idaho businesses prove some things really do get better with age.

Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

More Than Old Buildings

What I love about these places isn’t just how old they are... It’s that they’re still here and that they continue to serve their communities.

They’ve adapted with the times without losing what made them special in the first place. Every one of these businesses tells part of Idaho’s story, and walking through their doors is like taking a step back in time.

Not Every Idaho Landmark Survives

As I was researching this article, I was reminded that not every historic business gets to celebrate another anniversary.

Some of Idaho’s oldest businesses have quietly disappeared over the last several years, making the ones that remain even more special.

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Hannifin’s Cigar Store in downtown Boise closed its doors in 2019 after more than 111 years in business. Opened in 1908, it had become one of Boise’s most recognizable small businesses before rising costs and changing downtown economics brought its remarkable run to an end.

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Another Boise icon, Alexander Davis, closed in 2022 after serving customers for 131 years. Founded in 1891 by future Idaho Governor Moses Alexander, the men’s clothing store was one of the oldest retailers in the entire Northwest. The owner retired after more than four decades with the company, bringing an incredible chapter of Idaho history to a close.

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That same year, Idaho Blueprint & Supply Company shut down after 113 years in downtown Boise. Since opening in 1909, the family-owned business had supplied architects, engineers, contractors, and artists through generations of Idaho’s growth.

Their stories are a reminder that these places aren’t just businesses, they’re pieces of Idaho history. Every time we choose to shop local, eat at a family owned restaurant, or stop into a historic store, we’re helping preserve a little piece of what makes Idaho… Idaho.

What About You?

What’s your favorite historic Idaho business? I’d love to hear which places your family has been visiting for generations.