If you’re looking for something fun to do over the Fourth of July weekend, you’ve picked a great year to stay close to home.

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America turns 250 this year, and communities all across the Treasure Valley are going all out with fireworks, parades, baseball, food, music, and family fun.

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Celebrate America 250 In Downtown Boise

The Treasure Valley’s largest Independence Day celebration happens in downtown Boise and at Ann Morrison Park.

The day begins with a community breakfast and patriotic parade near the Idaho State Capitol before transitioning into an evening celebration featuring food vendors, live entertainment, patriotic music, and one of Idaho’s largest fireworks displays. The Boise Philharmonic will perform before fireworks light up the sky.

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Homedale Demolition Derby Celebrates 45 Years

If your idea of a perfect Fourth of July includes bent metal, roaring engines, and plenty of crashes, head to Homedale for the 45th Annual Homedale Lions Club Demolition Derby.

Photo by Chris Kofoed on Unsplash a car with smoke coming out of it

This Owyhee County tradition has been entertaining families for nearly half a century and returns July 4th to the Owyhee County Fairgrounds. This year’s event is extra special as it celebrates both its 45th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday.

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Gem County’s Biggest Fireworks Show Ever

Emmett is going big for America’s 250th birthday. The America 250 Gem County Fireworks Show at Gem Island Sports Complex promises to be the largest fireworks display in Gem County history. Parking is free, and donations will be accepted to help fund future Independence Day celebrations.

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash red and silver vintage car

Middleton Show-N-Shine Car Show

Classic cars, food trucks, live music, raffles, and family fun take over Middleton Place Park on July 4th during the annual Show-N-Shine Car Show. The event features hundreds of classic vehicles, vendor booths, activities for kids, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate Independence Day with fellow car enthusiasts.

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Meridian’s 250th Independence Day Celebration

Storey Park will be the place to be in Meridian on July 4th. The celebration begins at 4:00 p.m. with food trucks and family activities before live music takes over the evening. The Deborah Michels Gang performs at 5:00 p.m., followed by EpicUnion at 8:00 p.m. leading up to the fireworks show.

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Kuna Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday

The City of Kuna is hosting a special Independence Day celebration at Bernie Fisher Park from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, family activities, community exhibits, and a fireworks show designed to honor America’s 250th anniversary.

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Caldwell’s Full-Day Independence Day Celebration

The day begins with a 9:00 a.m. Independence Day Parade through downtown before moving to Memorial Park for an Armed Medieval Combat Showcase, Classic Car Show, Vendor Fair, food vendors, and family activities.

The celebration wraps up with a fireworks display at Brothers Athletic Park at dusk.

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Racing Returns To Meridian Speedway

Looking for something different than fireworks? The Stinker Stores American Firecracker 250 races into Meridian Speedway on July 4th featuring the Southern Idaho Pro Late Tour, sprint cars, vintage racers, hornets, and more.

Gates open at 4:45 p.m. with racing beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Photo by Jonathan Adams on Unsplash Night sky illuminated by vibrant fireworks over a festive crowd.

My Advice For Celebrating The America 250 In Southern Idaho

If you’re planning to attend fireworks anywhere in the Treasure Valley, arrive early, bring plenty of water, pack lawn chairs or a blanket, and be patient when it’s time to head home.

The crowds will be larger than usual because of America’s 250th birthday celebration, but that’s part of the fun.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend, and if you’re bored this weekend, you’re doing it wrong.