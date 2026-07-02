Every July 2, we pause to recognize the incredible men and women who battle some of the most dangerous conditions imaginable. National Wildland Firefighter Day isn’t just another date on the calendar here in Idaho... it’s a chance to thank the people who protect the forests, mountains and communities we love.

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Idaho Helped Shape Modern Wildland Firefighting

If you’ve spent any time exploring Idaho, you know how special our forests are. But more than a century ago, they were the site of one of the worst natural disasters in American history.

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In August of 1910, what became known as the Great Fire, or the Big Burn, swept across Idaho, Montana and parts of Washington. Fueled by hurricane-force winds and dry conditions, the fires burned roughly three million acres in just two days.

Entire towns disappeared. Millions of trees were lost. More than 80 people died, including dozens of firefighters who stayed behind trying to protect communities.

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That tragedy forever changed how America approached wildfire management. It led to stronger forest management, expanded firefighter training, improved equipment, and eventually the highly organized wildland firefighting system we know today.

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This Year’s National Wildland Firefighter Day Feels Especially Personal

Just days before we celebrate these incredible men and women (June 27th, 2026), our firefighting family suffered another heartbreaking loss. It’s a sobering reminder that every time a wildland firefighter heads out on assignment, whether it’s here in Idaho or to help another state, there are no guarantees they’ll make it home.

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These aren’t just names in the news. They’re sons and daughters. Husbands and wives. Moms and dads. Friends and neighbors who answered the call because someone else’s community needed help.

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As we celebrate National Wildland Firefighter Day, we also pause to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

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Idaho’s Firefighters Go Wherever They’re Needed

I have a friend who’s been a wildland firefighter for more than 30 years. In fact, just a couple of days ago, he was called out of Idaho to help fight fires in Utah. That’s the reality of this job. Wildland firefighters don’t just protect the places they call home... they go wherever they’re needed.

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Every summer, crews from around our state pack up with very little notice and head wherever they’re needed. That might mean battling fires in Utah, Oregon, California, Montana or Washington before returning home to protect Idaho communities.

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Some are members of elite Hotshot crews, others serve on engine crews, smokejumpers, aviation teams, or hand crews. Regardless of their assignment, they’re all working toward the same goal... protecting lives, homes and our public lands.

It’s demanding work that often means weeks away from family, long shifts in rugged terrain, unpredictable weather and constant danger.

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Some of Idaho’s Largest Wildfires

Unfortunately, Idaho has seen its share of devastating fires over the years.

Some of the most memorable include:

The Great Fire of 1910

The Mustang Complex Fire (2012)

The Beaver Creek Fire near Sun Valley (2013)

The Soda Fire (2015), one of the largest fires in Idaho history

The Pioneer Fire (2016), which burned for months near Idaho City and Lowman

The Moose Fire (2022) near Salmon

Each one serves as a reminder that wildfire season is part of life in the Gem State and that thousands of dedicated men & women stand ready whenever the call comes.

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“It’s About Protecting People”

I recently asked my friend, veteran wildland firefighter Aaron Carlson, what has kept him in the profession for more than 30 years. His answer says everything about the people who wear the yellow Nomex.

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I don’t know that anyone could say it better. It’s never been about the flames. It’s about protecting families, homes, communities, and complete strangers on what may be the worst day of their lives.

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How You Can Help Protect Idaho This Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for wildland firefighters.

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While we’re celebrating with family and friends, many firefighters are preparing for one of their most demanding weekends of the summer. A single spark in the wrong place can turn into a wildfire that threatens homes, businesses, wildlife and entire communities.

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Here’s how every one of us can help:

Follow all local fireworks restrictions and burn bans.

Attend a professional fireworks show.

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby if you’re using legal fireworks.

Never shoot fireworks into dry grass or brush.

Make sure campfires are completely cold before leaving.

Secure trailer chains so they don’t drag and throw sparks.

Never toss cigarette butts out the window.

If you see smoke or fire, report it immediately.

The safest wildfire is the one that never starts.

This Independence Day, let’s celebrate responsibly so Idaho’s firefighters can spend more time with their own families instead of racing toward another emergency.

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Thank You for Protecting the Gem State

Every summer, while most of us are planning camping trips, vacations and backyard barbecues, Idaho’s wildland firefighters are preparing for whatever comes next.

Sometimes that means sleeping on the ground for weeks.

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Sometimes it means hiking miles into rugged country carrying heavy gear.

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Sometimes it means leaving their families behind to protect yours.

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To every Hotshot, smokejumper, engine crew, helicopter pilot, dispatcher, mechanic, EMT, support staff member and volunteer…Thank you!

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Thank you for protecting our forests.

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Thank you for protecting our communities.

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Thank you for answering the call, whether it’s here in Idaho or hundreds of miles away.

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And to those who never made it home, we remember your sacrifice and honor your legacy.

Happy National Wildland Firefighter Day and from all of us!