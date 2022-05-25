Epic Jurassic World Live Tour Will Bring the Park to You in Boise

1993 you got so hype just reading that headline, didn’t they? It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly three decades since the first Jurassic Park movie roared into theaters.

YouTube/Jurassic World YouTube/Jurassic World loading...

Quite frankly, we’re in denial that we’re now old enough to introduce the franchise to our kids thanks to the Jurassic World franchise reviving the tales of Isla Nublar. Perhaps that’s exactly what you’ll be doing over the holiday weekend - watching all five of the movies leading up to the release of Jurassic World Dominion on June 9.

Get our free mobile app

If your kids fall in love with the movies as much as you did, then you’ll be excited to know that the stage production Jurassic World Live Tour quietly announced a stop in Boise! They haven’t revealed which venue it’s happening at or which dates the show will be here, but Feld Entertainment (the company behind the show) has added Boise to the list of upcoming shows on their website.

Boise and six other cities were added to the list after shows scheduled for April 2023, so you may be waiting a while to get up close and personal with a velociraptor.

When it finally happens what can you expect? The show isn’t a recreation of the Jurassic World Movies, but a stand alone show that shows what was happening elsewhere on Isla Nublar as the Jurassic World Park was falling and what happened afterward. It’s set between Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The website’s synopsis explains the plot like this:

“Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!”

The visuals for the show look so cool! Here’s a look at some of the visuals from the trailers for the show.

Preview Jurassic World Live Tour Before It Comes to Boise Boise will get a chance to return to Isla Nublar thanks to Jurassic World Live Tour! Learn more about the show HERE and check out what dinosaur lovers of all ages can expect!

KEEP READING: Meridian Movie Theater Offers 8 Weeks Of Can’t Miss, Discounted Summer Films Meridian's Majestic Cinemas is taking part in Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse. These movies are discounted to just $1.50 at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.