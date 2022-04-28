The bikini is the most important thing since the atom bomb. —Diana Vreeland

What powerful social commentary from Diana Vreeland, the famed French-American fashion columnist and former editor-in-chief of Vogue from 1963 to 1971.

It also serves as a clever reference to the iconic water ensemble's origins. Named after Bikini Atoll—the coral reef in the Marshall Islands where post-WWII atomic bombs were tested—it was designed by French engineer Louis Réard. Interestingly, it was the fabric shortage spurred by the war effort that had inspired Réard to do more with less. Thus, the Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini came to be.

It's been making waves at the beach and on pool decks around the world since its July 5th, 1946 debut.

Some regard it as a sex symbol.

Some consider it a token of female empowerment.

Some think it perpetuates the objectification of women.

And some see it as a swimsuit and nothing more.

In a passage from Kathryn Wescott's The Bikini: Not a Brief Affair, French fashion historian, Olivier Saillard, contends the bikini's popularity and polarizing effect has more to do with the "the power of women, and the not the power of fashion." He further elaborates that the "emancipation of swimwear has always been linked to the emancipation of women."

Today, body positivity and the female form have reached a nearly Renaissance-level celebration around the globe. What is it about these bikinis then that strikes Boise's nerve?

Extract children from the picture. Now imagine you're attending the fictitious Boise Adult Float, and there are women clad in any one of the bikinis from the gallery below. Are the ensembles still too scandalous? Why?

Whether you're here for the over-the-top bikinis, the attractive ladies, or to chime in on social, all are welcome here. As for the bikinis' quirky names, that's just me having some fun.

Are these bikinis too sexy for Boise?

