We’ve been part of the Treasure Valley Night Lights Parade for years. Most of the time, the shouts we hear from kids as we dance down Cleveland Boulevard are a mix of “Merry Christmas” and “We listen to you!” But this year? Not so much.

Instead, the phrase we heard over and over again was “six-seven.”

READ MORE: Everything Boise Should Know About In-N-Out's Secret Menu

For someone without kids, this was my first experience with the trend in the wild and honestly? It was jarring. Not because it was offensive, but because it was so constant. Just two numbers, shouted over and over again for what felt like a mile.

What Is the 'Six-Seven' Trend Kids Are Yelling Everywhere?

About halfway through, it hit me. If this is what parents are hearing at home, in the car and everywhere in between…I suddenly felt very exhausted on their behalf. The phrase is EVERYWHERE right now and it really doesn’t have a meaning. Kids will use it whenever they can, wherever they can because it gets a reaction.

Get our free mobile app

After an hour, I was very glad that my niece and nephew are too young to be anywhere near the internet and have any familiarity with this incredibly annoying trend. And apparently, I’m not alone. One of the most well-known fast food chains in the Treasure Valley is banning the phrase from their restaurants.

How In-N-Out Responded to the Viral Phrase

John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids' Tent By Hasbro Studios - Inside Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images loading...

People reports that In-N-Out Burger will no longer issue customers waiting for their food with the order number “67.” A Los Angeles area employee told the magazine that the number was removed about a month ago and now the system will skip from 66 to 68.

From there? The system skips to 70, because 69’s been banned for a while for obvious reasons. We’re not overly surprised by that one. Have you ever been at a BINGO game when the caller picks up the ball labled “O-69?” I’ve been that caller during the Canyon County Festival of Trees and was NOT prepared for the reaction the first time I pulled it.

Other Fast Food Chains Taking a Different Approach

What’s interesting is that In-N-Out is the fast food chain that’s made a move to eliminate the phrase rather than embrace it. Both Wendy’s and Pizza Hut have special 67-cent deals on their menus, because…God bless the silly people.