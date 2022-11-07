Idaho Has A Better Chance of ______ Than Winning The Lottery

With a record-breaking Powerball jackpot up for grabs, people across the country are loading up on lotto numbers in hopes of striking it rich. I can’t begin to imagine how many offices are pulling their money together to increase their odds…

That being said - what are the actual odds that you’ll win? According to Powerball, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to win the insane jackpot of (at the time of this publishing) a $1.6 billion prize. Now, we’ve all heard the ridiculous stats of “you’re more likely to ____ than win the lottery” and while most of those can be entertaining, it’s hard for me at least to comprehend those scenarios.

Take for example lightning; getting struck by lightning always seems to be associated with good fortune for obvious reasons… it’s “hard” to get struck by lightning. According to the National Weather Service, we have a 1 in 1.2 million chance of getting lit up by Mother Nature.

What about being bitten by a shark? Again - sharks and lottery success go hand-in-hand! According to Petpedia, you have a 1 in 3.7 million chance of getting chomped by Jaws. I feel these numbers are already wild as it is but they pale in comparison to the 1 in 292.2 million odds of winning the Powerball jackpot.

I think it would be easier not just for me, but for all of us to look at more tangible things that could happen in Idaho. I’m not trying to be too cynical, but I feel 1 in 292.2 million is just too high for me. So, let’s take a look at what I think is more likely to happen in the state of Idaho than any of us winning the Powerball jackpot.

