It was fun while it lasted! After 41 drawings without a jackpot winner, two winning tickets were sold for the second largest Powerball prize in the game’s history.

We’d venture to guess that there were thousands of Idahoans frustrated to wake up to headlines that winning tickets for the $1.787 billion jackpot were sold in Missouri and Texas. While those headlines may have dashed their lottery dreams, Idahoans are strongly encouraged to scan their tickets for the September 6 drawing before pitching them!

In addition to the jackpot winning tickets, two tickets matching all five white balls that also had the Power Play option added were sold in Kansas and Texas. Those tickets were each worth $2 million.

Another 18 tickets matching all five white balls without Power Play, winning $1 million each. Those were sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas and West Virginia.

Three Powerball Tickets Sold in Idaho Worth $100,000

While it would’ve been nice to win that sort of life changing money, three Idahoans still have a nice chunk of change coming their way. According to Powerball representatives, more than 9.9 million tickets were winners in Saturday night’s drawing.

90 of those winning tickets matched four white balls, the Powerball and included the Power Play option. With a Power Play multiplier of two drawn on Saturday, that means those tickets were each worth $100,000.

The Idaho Lottery’s website revealed that three of those tickets were sold in Idaho!

Idaho Powerball Sales Produced 46,395 Winners on Saturday, September 6

Sadly, when I scanned my ticket this morning, I didn’t have one of those $100,000 tickets. I hope you do! I’m sure that money would help wipe out some credit card, student loan or car payment debt.

If you haven’t scanned your ticket yet, here’s a look at each prize won in Idaho for the September 6 drawing and how many people have a winning ticket:

$100,000 - Three winning tickets in Idaho

$200 - 132 winning tickets in Idaho

$14 - 3,798 winning tickets in Idaho

$8 - 42,462 winning tickets in Idaho