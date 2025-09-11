When it comes to food, Idaho’s got a few iconic dishes you just can’t pass up. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise you that the state that created fingersteaks and ice cream potato took two completely different comfort foods and created something that shouldn’t work together, but absolutely does!

In fact not only does the fusion of flavors work, it worked so well that the unique dish found itself on a list of “Bucket-List Sandwiches” that every foodie needs to try at least once. LoveFood recently published a list called “The Best Sandwich in Every US State, Ranked” and something stood out to me about it.

If they were just including one great sandwich from every state, there should only be 50 sandwiches on the list, right? There were 62 on this one. Multiple sandwiches from California, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia made the list.

After picking all 62 sandwiches, the popular foodie website counted them down from #62 to #1, with #1 being America’s absolute best, can’t miss sandwich.

The only Idaho sandwich on the list performed extremely well. At #15, you’ll find the Potsticker Meltz sandwich created by the original Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Coeur d’Alene.

Facebook/Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese - Coeur d'Alene Facebook/Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese - Coeur d'Alene loading...

In putting the Potsticker Meltz on the list, LoveFood said:

Meltz takes grilled cheese sandwiches to the next level. Although its rotating menu often features mouthwatering specials you won't want to pass up on, the Potsticker Meltz is a classic that regulars return for. This award-winning sammie features provolone and pepper Jack cheese, pork, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, scallions, fried wontons, and a sriracha aioli.

The award they’re talking about? The National Grilled Cheese Invitational. This unique, Idaho-born sandwich took the title in 2013!