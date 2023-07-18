Win Horrorween Con Idaho Passes from 107.9 LITE-FM!

Horrorween Con Idaho is back for its third annual event, July 22-23 at Expo Idaho!

The convention features over 50 hours of programming and embraces all of the best parts of Halloween: costumes, haunted houses, scary movies, paranormal investigations...you name it, it's represented! You can learn more about the event HERE!

If you LOVE spooky season and can't wait until October, we want to invite you to this spooky fun weekend! 107.9 LITE-FM is giving away standard admission tickets that get you into all non-ticketed events, the Horrorween Kick-Off Party at Somewhere Bar and Love Bites: Vampire Masquerade on Saturday night!

To win, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.

Then, just fill out the form and survey question below. It's really that easy!

The contest will close on Thursday, July 20 at 11:59 p.m.

