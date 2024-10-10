Popular Idaho Retailer Boosts Minimum Wage to $19.25 an Hour

There are plenty of people who will tell you that Idaho’s stuck in the past. While we love the wonderful things the Gem State has to offer, our minimum wage is an example of being stuck in the past.

There’s no hiding that the cost of living in Idaho has skyrocketed, especially when it comes to housing. The one bedroom apartment that we rented on the outskirts of Downtown Boise for $625 in 2010 now starts at $1,400.

READ MORE: Boise's Top 20 Highest Paying Jobs for 2024 Revealed

Unfortunately, Idaho wages haven’t risen quite as quickly. While average hourly wage across the state has risen more than $3 from $23.05 in 2021 to $26.75 in 2023, the minimum wage hasn’t changed in 15 years.

Get our free mobile app

According to Square Up, Idaho’s one of the 20 states that still observes the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour with some exceptions. Of course, retailers do have the choice to pay Idahoans more than minimum wage.

Popular Retail Chain Raises Minimum Wage to $19.25 in Idaho

It’s no surprise that Idahoans are more likely to apply for companies with higher starting wages. While money can’t buy you happiness, not having to live paycheck to paycheck certainly makes life less stressful. When you’re not stressed, you’re happier at work and more likely to stay in your position.

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Hobby Lobby In ACA Contraception Case Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

That’s exactly why Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $19.25. The change kicked in at all of their stores, including the X locations in Idaho on October 1. According to their website, they were one of the first retailers to make that minimum full-time hourly wage uniform across all locations, regardless of what state they are in, back in 2009.

Why now? Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green explains:

Inflation has negatively impacted nearly all businesses, individuals, and families over the past several years. We have worked hard to hold our prices down, and are thankful for our continued success as a company.

Hobby Lobby has six locations in Idaho including three here in the Treasure Valley.

KEEP READING: Idaho's Minimum Wage Every Year Since 1938 Here are the minimum wage amounts every year since 1938. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas