Win Your Way to Heart at ExtraMile Arena With 107.9 LITE-FM!

2025’s shaping up to be an INCREDIBLE year of concerts in the Treasure Valley! While we’re excited to see all the new announcements, we’ve been waiting for THIS show for a while.

Heart originally announced a Boise stop on their “Royal Flush Tour” back in April 2024. Unfortunately, the tour was postponed due to a cancer diagnosis over the summer. She successfully underwent surgery and preventative chemotherapy. Now she’s been cleared to be back on the road with her sister, Nancy.

28th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

The Boise show was rescheduled for Sunday, March 9 and we’re excited to get you in to see these legends, live!

