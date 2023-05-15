WIN A FREE GIRLS NIGHT OUT: George Michael Reborn at The Egyptian Theater

How many times have you said to your girlfriends "we should really hang out" but never follow through on those plans? Well, we're giving you a reason to make plans for a Girl's Night Out!

Whether it's the music he did with Wham! or his solo stuff, we know that George Michael's music makes you feel good so we're sending you to see an incredible tribute to the legend himself at the Egyptian Theater in Downtown Boise!

George Michael look-alike (and sound alike,) Robert Bartko, is performing all the big hits like "Faith", "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and more at The Egyptian on Saturday, May 20!

Just fill out the box below to get in to win a pair of tickets and meet-and-greet passes for you and your bestie!

