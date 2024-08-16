Win Your Way in to George Lopez at the Morrison Center!

Boise has become a great destination for stand-up comedy. Over the past two years, we have seen major comedy stars like Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan, John Mulaney, Jo Koy, Iliza Schessinger, Nate Bargatze, Taylor Tomlinson, and even Kevin Hart perform for sold-out crowds in the Treasure Valley.

The latest name to come to Boise is the legendary George Lopez, who will perform at The Morrison Center on Saturday, August 24, 2024. Known for his sharp wit and insights into Latino culture, Lopez continues to charm audiences with his unique blend of humor and social commentary.

The Natural Resources Defense Council Presents "NRDC's Night of Comedy" Benefit with Seth Meyers, John Oliver, George Lopez, Mike Birbiglia and Hasan Minhaj Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

If you are a comedy fan or just love to laugh, don't miss the opportunity to see George Lopez, a true comedy legend, at the Morrison Center! We've got your shot to win tickets! If you haven't yet, use the box below to download the LITE-FM app.

The contest ends August 22 at 12:00 PM MDT. Winners will be contacted via e-mail.