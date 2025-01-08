15 Popular Snacks That Will Disappear From Idaho Stores This Year
As a kid, chances are you had a favorite snack food. As an adult, chances are that you have a nearly impossible finding said snack at one point or another.
Case in point? We relocated to Boise less than a week after we graduated from college. In college, we’ll admit to eating way too many potato chips while working on papers and projects. Was it the potato chips we loved? Nah. They were just the vehicle for the French onion dip we grew up with - a brand name called “Heluva Good!” Feeling homesick and seeking some comfort food, we searched everywhere for it: Albertsons, WinCo, Fred Meyer…15 years ago it was nowhere to be found in the Treasure Valley.
READ MORE: 13 Foods That Are Gone From Idaho Stores and Restaurants Forever
Flashforward to this football season. We’re listening to one of the last Boise State away games of the year on the radio and it seems like every single commercial break they’re playing a commercial for that particular dip. By the third time we heard the commercial we shouted “BUT YOU CAN’T EVEN FIND IT HERE!”
We stand corrected. We’re not sure when they FINALLY started carrying the dip but it’s now magically on the shelves at the Parkcenter Albertsons. We just bought a container of it this week.
While we’ll celebrate that win of being able to enjoy one of our favorite childhood snack foods for the first time in over a decade, there’s a real possibility that some other snack foods may vanish from shelves across Idaho.
Foodie website “Sporked” received some intel that these are 15 snacks foods that Frito-Lay is likely discontinuing this year.
15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025
Gallery Credit: David Drew
KEEP READING: 13 Popular Foods Gone Forever at Idaho Stores
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
9 Everyday Foods That Are Legal in Idaho, Forbidden Elsewhere
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart