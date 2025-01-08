As a kid, chances are you had a favorite snack food. As an adult, chances are that you have a nearly impossible finding said snack at one point or another.

Case in point? We relocated to Boise less than a week after we graduated from college. In college, we’ll admit to eating way too many potato chips while working on papers and projects. Was it the potato chips we loved? Nah. They were just the vehicle for the French onion dip we grew up with - a brand name called “Heluva Good!” Feeling homesick and seeking some comfort food, we searched everywhere for it: Albertsons, WinCo, Fred Meyer…15 years ago it was nowhere to be found in the Treasure Valley.

Flashforward to this football season. We’re listening to one of the last Boise State away games of the year on the radio and it seems like every single commercial break they’re playing a commercial for that particular dip. By the third time we heard the commercial we shouted “BUT YOU CAN’T EVEN FIND IT HERE!”

We stand corrected. We’re not sure when they FINALLY started carrying the dip but it’s now magically on the shelves at the Parkcenter Albertsons. We just bought a container of it this week.

While we’ll celebrate that win of being able to enjoy one of our favorite childhood snack foods for the first time in over a decade, there’s a real possibility that some other snack foods may vanish from shelves across Idaho.

Foodie website “Sporked” received some intel that these are 15 snacks foods that Frito-Lay is likely discontinuing this year.

It can be fun to venture out of your comfort zone and try new things and those new things can sometimes become new favorites. However, there is no guarantee that the new snacks will stick around for very long, which can be disappointing.

Sporked recently uncovered 15 snacks that Frito-Lay plans on discontinuing in 2025, and they include some of my favorites. If some of your favorites are on this list, you better stock up if you still see them on store shelves and enjoy them while you can.

