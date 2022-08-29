Fight at Western Idaho Fair Leads to Two Unsolved Injuries

When you go to the fair, it's supposed to be a fun time filled with laughs, joy, and time spent reminiscing about coming to the fair as a child. The last thing you think about is two separate injuries to occur during the fair, with neither having a proper explanation yet. You're going to feel like we gave away the ending, but trust us, you have no idea.

On Friday, an 18-year-old ended up getting stabbed at the Western Idaho Fair, and police are still trying to figure out the culprit, and why the attack even happened. If you thought that was the weird part, hang tight. The man was stabbed in the elbow.

Thought we were done? Let's move on to incident number two:

Later that night, around 9:45 p.m. near Midway drive, a gunshot was heard. The gunshot came from a 16-year-old boy, who accidentally shot himself. After the shooting, police had to shut down both the fair gates and parking lots as the investigation took place. Too bad that investigation hasn't led us to any answers yet.

The investigation continues, and deputies claim to be speaking with numerous persons of interest pertaining to the above cases.

