8 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets You Should Play to Win HUGE Prizes in February 2025

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.” How many times have you told yourself that before spending a large amount of money only to say “I’m never going to financially recover from this” a few weeks later?

We have absolutely no regrets about the decision to go, but we’ll be honest. That’s EXACTLY how we’re feeling a little over a month after the Fiesta Bowl. Airfare to get from Boise to Phoenix was criminally expensive. Game tickets weren’t cheap and as soon as we landed back here in Boise? Boom! Our new, more expensive health insurance kicked in and our car insurance premium was due, too. It may take a little longer to recover from that trip than we initially expected.

And if these new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China come to be? Bouncing back may take even longer. According to Axios, those tariffs could cost the average American household an extra $830. Yale University put that number closer to $1,000-$1,200 when they spoke to an NBC affiliate in New York.

While we’d love to pick-up a second job or establish a good paying side hustle to pad our bank account, we barely have enough hours in the day to do our regular job…so, obviously the solution is winning the lottery!

Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Jackpot of $50,000 or More

Depending on which game you’re playing? That may be more realistic than you think! Think about it, if you knew which tickets had the biggest prizes remaining and were the closest to selling out, you’d have a better shot at winning big.

Well, that information isn’t hard to find! The Idaho Lottery, unlike some other state lotteries, publishes that information daily on their website. You’ll find a list of all their scratch games, the number of top and high-tier prizes remaining and the percentage of tickets sold for every single one of their current scratch games!

There are a lot of options, so we did a little leg work for you. We pulled the games with the best odds of winning at LEAST $50,000! If you’re out and about, these are the tickets you might consider selecting first!

Important Note: This list is up to date as of December 4. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

