These 24 Books Are Now Labeled Harmful to Idaho Kids

Many Idahoans are struggling to find affordable housing. Idaho ranks second to last when it comes to the amount of money that we’re investing per pupil in schools. We’re one of the states that still has a grocery tax.

These are all issues we wish the state legislature would take a serious look at, but state lawmakers decided to go back to the drawing board to control library materials instead. Passing a law that prevents libraries from allowing minors access to “harmful” material is something the state legislature seemed hyper focused on.

A bill aimed at doing that passed in 2023, but Governor Little vetoed it because it carried a $2,500 potential lawsuit. That’s a hefty fine for any library, but he noted that it could hurt libraries in Idaho’s rural communities the most. Little also feared that the large fine may force libraries to close their doors to readers under the age of 18 altogether. The legislature decided not to try to override the veto.

Instead, they came back with a similar bill the next year that carried a smaller penalty. Officially named the “The Children’s School and Library Protection Act,” the 2024 version passed and became law on July 1.

Under this new law obscene materials depicting nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement and sado-masochistic abuse must be kept in a separate area of the library that minors cannot access. Sexual conduct includes acts of homosexuality. Parents who believe their child got their hands on materials like this in a section of the library they can get to, can file a complaint. If the library doesn’t relocate the obscene material within 60 days, parents can pursue a $250 lawsuit.

At least one library, Donnelly Public, decided to go “adults only” to protect itself from being in violation of the law. Others are just going through the motions and reviewing “harmful materials” as they receive complaints.

Idaho Ed News reveals that the Eagle Public Library recently moved 24 books to stay in compliance with the law. They were able to obtain the titles of the books, so we jumped on Amazon and read through dozens of reviews to find out what made these books so “harmful” that they need to be kept in the adults only section or behind the desk.

Here’s what we found out.

