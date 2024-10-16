The Deadliest 10 Mile Stretch of Highway in Idaho Revealed

Driving I-84 through the Treasure Valley is a really unpredictable experience.

We’ve noticed that there are days where we can make it from our studios in Downtown Boise to our favorite med spa near Ten Mile and Chinden in just over 20 minutes. Other days? It’s taken us nearly close to 55 minutes and we find ourselves calling, apologizing for getting stuck in the parking lot that the freeway’s become.

The worst we’re going to do is get agitated and pound on the steering wheel a few times, but there are plenty of people who take their road rage a little bit further. They’ve got no patience for slowing down, even though traffic has increased considerably. Some motorists try to zip in and out of lanes, zooming past you at an uncomfortably close distance.

Combine speeding when the conditions don’t allow for it, dense traffic and construction that seems like it’s NEVER going to end…you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

The Deadliest 10-Mile Stretch of Road in Idaho and Every State in America

World Population Review compiled a list of the “deadliest highway by state” and according to the numbers they crunched, I-84, while nerve racking to drive at times, isn’t the overall deadliest highway in the state. Instead, that dishonor goes to US 95 which averages 16 fatalities a year.

That said, they did take it a step further to determine which 10-mile stretch of highway in each state is the most deadly. A section of I-84 not so far from Boise DID appear on that part of the list. Can you guess which one? We’ll give you a hint…it’s one that’s seen a lot of construction over the few years.

Read through the rankings to find out so that you can exercise a little more caution the next time you get behind the wheel.

