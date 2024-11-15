Win A Romantic $100 Date Night at Cottonwood Grille on Us

Over the years, we’ve played a lot of fun games on 107.9 LITE-FM: Bet Your Desk, High-Low Grocery Cart, Match Game...but we’ve NEVER seen the level of passion that we saw during the third and final week of Loot Locker.

When we’d only reached the third digit of the combination by Wednesday, we started to get a little bit nervous. However, if we were betting folk, we’d put our money on the LITE-FM audience to pull off the impossible every single time. Unfortunately, Joann came up short with the final attempt our boss let us make at cracking the door open.

He ended up calling a locksmith to get it open, which wasn’t cheap. While he initially said he’d be hanging on to the gift cards as a way to recoup the cost of the locksmith, he had a change of heart. Before he left for the day, he handed us the $100 in gift cards for the romantic date night at Cottonwood Grille!

Now, it’s time to put them in the hands of one of 107.9 LITE-FM’s lucky listeners!

Get On the Radio, Win a Holiday Date Night!

We want to put YOUR voice on the radio during the Christmas season! Simply follow the steps below to get in to win.

Step 1

Download the 107.9 LITE-FM app. You’ll need our free app to submit audio and be entered to win.

Get our free mobile app

Step 2

Click the “Open Mic” button on the home screen of the app.

If prompted to “Create Account” follow the steps and make sure you completely fill out all of your information so we can contact you if you win.

Type the word “Dinner” in the Comments Box.

Step 3

Push record and record the following. Smile big while you're recording yourself and make sure you sound excited if you want to win! If it takes you more than 30 seconds to read all four lines, you can submit multiple files. Remember that our station is pronounced One-Oh-Seven Point Nine LITE F-M.

Hi! It’s (your name) from (which town you live in) and you’re listening to 107.9 LITE-FM, Boise’s Official Christmas Music Station.

Hey! It’s (your name) from (which town you live in) and you’re listening to Michelle in the Morning on 107.9 LITE-FM.

Tell us about the most memorable Christmas gift you ever received OR tell us about your favorite Christmas tradition.

Step 4

Click “done” and “submit” when you’re happy with what you recorded! If you get a message that says "Error. Unable to upload media!" uninstall and reinstall the app. You may have an outdated version.

BOOM! That’s it! Once you’ve submitted audio, your name will be entered to win the date night! A winner will be selected randomly and notified on December 9!

By submitting your audio, you agree to let Townsquare Media use your voice on the radio. All submissions could be used on-air and online. The contest ends Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m.