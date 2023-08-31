New Recall Includes Popular Vegetables Sold at 2 Idaho Grocery Stores Chains

Check your freezers! A product sold at Fred Meyer and Albertsons has been recalled due to possible contamination with bacteria that could be fatal to young children or the elderly.

Now that school’s back in session, you’re probably cutting corners to get dinner on the table as fast as possible when the kids get home from their sports practices and extracurriculars. On nights when time is of the essence, steam in-bag vegetables veggies are a great pick for a quick, healthy side dish. Unfortunately, some potentially bad veggies made their way to store shelves at Fred Meyer and Albertsons stores in Idaho.

According to the FDA, Washington-based Twin City Foods is voluntarily recalling a number of their Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables bags due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall explains that a third-party lab’s results for testing on the sweet-cut corn led to the recall. While no illnesses have been reported yet, the company is taking a better safe than sorry approach and pulled the products from shelves to be safe. The products affected are:

32 oz. Kroger Mixed Vegetables: Carrots, Super Sweer Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas (Distributed locally by Fred Meyer)

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

UPC 11110865854, Best By Feb 2024

12 oz. Kroger Mixed Vegetables: Carrots, Super Sweer Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas (Distributed locally by Fred Meyer)

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

UPC 11110849625, Lot 53122, Best By May 2024

UPC 11110849625, Lot 53412, Best By June 2024

UPC 11110849625, Best By April 2024 82942

UPC 11110849625, Best By April 2024 83012

32 oz. Kroger Super Sweet Corn (Distributed locally by Fred Meyer)

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

UPC 11110865786, Lot 53052, Best By May 2024

UPC 11110865786, Lot 53112, Best By May 2024

UPC 11110865786, Best By April 2024, 82932

UPC 11110865786, Best By April 2024, 83012

12 oz. Kroger Super Sweet Corn (Distributed locally by Fred Meyer)

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

UPC 11110849618, Lot 52842, Best By April 2024

UPC 11110849618, Lot 53042, Best By April 2024

UPC 11110849618, Lot 53272, Best By May 2024

UPC 11110849618, Lot 53542, Best By June 2024

UPC 11110849618, Lot 50043, Best By July 2024

UPC 11110849618, Lot 50033, Best By July 2024

UPC 11110849618, Best By Feb 2024, 82352

UPC 11110849618, Best By April 2024, 82842

12 oz. Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet (Distributed locally by Albertsons)

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

UPC 21130090655, Best By Feb 22 24, S5716

What Should I Do With My Recalled Veggies?

No one likes throwing food they spent money on in the trash, but the FDA suggests doing exactly that. If you would like your money back, you can return it to the store for a full refund. You will only be issued a refund if you have a bag with the codes/dates listed above.

How Dangerous is Listeria monocytogenes?

gorodenkoff gorodenkoff loading...

The CDC reports that an estimated 1,600 people a year contract Listeriosis after coming in contact with the bacteria. About 260 of those cases are fatal. It’s most dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems.

Those with a Listeriosis infection may experience:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms

Muscle Aches

Fatigue

Headache

Stiff Neck

Confusion

Loss of Balance

Seizures

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Listeriosis can also lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or premature delivery in pregnant patients.

This year, two listeriosis outbreaks have been linked to leafy greens and ice cream. 20 people were hospitalized as a result of those outbreaks, but no one died.

KEEP READING: 11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at an Idaho Dollar Store $1.25 sounds like a great price, but is it a great value for these products? According to several major publications, no.

These 15 Boise Area Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try for 2023 We asked our listeners what restaurants in the Treasure Valley they've always wanted to try, but haven't yet. These were the 15 most popular answers. We've provided the address and scores from several review sites for you. Click the restaurant's name to visit their website and see their menus.