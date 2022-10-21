The Boise Area Has Sadly Lost At Least 30 Businesses in 2022

For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute rollercoaster.

One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.

While times were tough, one of the highs was seeing the outpouring of love from loyal customers who ordered more take-out or bought unique things that businesses made available for curbside pick-up simply to help their favorite businesses stay afloat. Some were able to survive as a result of that kindness...and with a little help from the Paycheck Protection Loans program from the federal government.

Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash loading...

Even with the extra help, some continued to struggle because of the rising lease payments and increase in the cost of certain supplies. Others say they just couldn’t find enough staff to operate their businesses at the level of quality that their guests deserve. And in a few cases, the business owners were simply ready to retire and move on to their next chapter.

No matter the reason, these are businesses that have shut their doors in 2022.

Author’s Note: We’re projecting that our list of NEW businesses that opened in 2022 will outpace this list by quite a bit by our year-end wrap-up in December. That’s a good thing to look forward to! If there’s a new business in your neighborhood that you’d like us to include when we refresh that list, click here to tell us when they opened, where they’re at and what they do!

Businesses the Boise Area Has Lost in 2022 It's always tough saying goodbye to a business that has truly felt like an old friend. These are the businesses the Boise area has said goodbye to in 2022.

RECAP: 41 Businesses the Boise Area Lost from March 2020-December 2021 The pandemic. Staffing issues. A struggling parent company. Deciding to re-brand. Those are all reasons over 40 local businesses called it quits over the last two years.