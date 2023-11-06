107.9 LITE-FM Christmas Wish is Back; Nominate a Neighbor in Need

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and a chance to partner with you to help those in need in our community. LITE-FM Christmas Wish is back, powered by our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

There's no doubt about it, 2023 has been another exceptionally tough year with many Idaho families experiencing some tough, unexpected, and overwhelming developments. We firmly believe Christmas should not feel like an extra burden for anyone in our community. This is especially true for kids and we believe LITE-FM Christmas Wish is a chance to make sure the joy of Christmas continues for them.

Nominations for Christmas Wish 2023 will open on Monday, November 6. You must use the form at the bottom of this page to ensure that the wish request makes it to our Christmas Wish Team. Then, be on the lookout for us on making deliveries all over the area in our Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh!

LITE-FM Christmas Wish can give someone a hand up, not a handout, this Christmas. However, we can't do it without our community coming together.

Our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union for powering Christmas Wish have started things off with the first donation, but we know the need is greater this year than ever before. That's why we're asking if YOU can help too.

How can you help?

LITE-FM Christmas Wish can't happen without the generosity of people like you. 100% of your cash donations will go to Christmas Wish. You can make your donation through PayPal (below) or at any Pioneer Federal Credit Union location in the Treasure Valley. Every bit helps and ensures we can help make Christmas brighter this year.

Help us with some of our greatest needs. From year to year, there are certain needs that we see come across in our nomination form. Without fail, there's always someone looking for automobile repair, tire replacement, HVAC help, etc. Many times, we encounter families who know they're about to spend the last Christmas together due to a terminal diagnosis. We often give these families experiences where they can build special memories together. If you are a local business owner who would like to be contacted in the event we have a need like this to fill please click HERE to e-mail our Christmas Wish Team and let us know what you'd be willing to do to make a Christmas Wish come true.

Nominate someone in need this year. Tell us about someone you know who could use a hand this Christmas. Share their story and they could be selected to receive some help through the LITE-FM Christmas Wish program. Nominations are now open. Please use the form below to make your submissions. Submissions MUST be made through this form to be considered.

Christmas Wish Deliveries take place November 27 - December 22, 2023. Nominations close on Friday, December 15.

