Deserving Nampa Dad Gets Hand Up from Local Companies

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Every year, our friends at Bailey Engineering and landproDATA come together to adopt one of our Christmas Wish families and this year, they couldn't have chosen a more stand up man. Monica wrote to us about her brother, Oscar. For many years, their dad played the role of caregiver for their niece who has cerebral palsy. When he passed away, Oscar and his wife stepped up to the plate and took over that role. She instantly became a special part of their household. The couple's three teenage daughters LOVE having her around.

Oscar would do it time and time again, but had to give up his full-time job to give his niece the proper care that she needs. It's made money tight for the family and Monica knows that Oscar and his wife could use a little extra help this year, even if he would never ask for it. Bailey Engineering and landproDATA agreed that such a stand up man deserved a reason to smile. They went shopping and then we loaded all the goodies into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery sleigh to deliver!

Click play to hear Monica tell us about her incredible brother and how grateful Oscar was for this little hand up!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023 Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart