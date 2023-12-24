Boise Attorney’s Office Puts Together Incredible Christmas Wish for Dad Battling Cancer

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

This one was tough, because Michael has had a rollercoaster of a year. He's the oldest of Tricia's 10 children and just welcomed a baby of his own this year. Michael and his wife, Ashley, were basically third grade sweethearts and welcoming Rohan into their family was one of the greatest moments of their lives.

Unfortunately, shortly after he their son was born, Michael found out that some of the health problems he was experiencing were being caused by a rare, malignant cancer that's taken over 85% of his liver. There are only eight specialists in the world that work with this type of cancer. When Tricia realized that one of them was at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, the family scrambled to see if they could get him into a study happening there. The drugs he's taking as part of his treatment are being tested on humans for the first time, but they offer hope that he'll be around a little bit longer to continue watching Ro grow and learn new things.

Unfortunately, with the additional costs of travel to Salt Lake almost weekly, medications and hotel stays, there's not a lot left over for Michael and Ashley to provide Ro with the special first Christmas they hoped to when they found out they were expecting.

Luckily, our friend Amanda who owns Andrasko Law and some of her friends at Inventive Womb and Live Well, Be Free WERE in a position to make it happen! They adopted Michael and Ashley, gave a bunch of goodies to spoil them with, so we hopped into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh to deliver the good news!

Click play to hear Tricia tell us about her oldest son and how positive Michael is staying through this uncertain time in his life.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023 Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart