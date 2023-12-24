Hunter Elementary Rallies Around One of Their Own for Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Shelley sent us a letter about her co-worker, Ronda. They work together at Hunter Elementary. When you walk into the school, Ronda is likely to be the first person to greet you with a hug and a smile but beyond her bubbly, fun personality, Ronda's feeling overwhelmed with things going on behind the scenes.

Shelley tells us that last September, her dad passed away suddenly. Shortly after, they found our that her mom was battling cancer for the third time. When her mom's treatments started again, Ronda stepped up to help get her to and from those chemo appointments.

In addition to caring for her mom, she's got twins that are in the fourth grade. They're amazing kids and one of them is gearing up for a new health battle. Her son was diagnosed with early onset Type 1 diabetes. While there are a lot of great ways to manage it, getting into the routine to do so has been stressful.

Shelley hoped that we'd be able to alleviate some of the stress that Ronda and her husband are experiencing and make the holidays a little cheerier after the sadness they've experienced over the last 18 months. We were up for the challenged, piled our elves into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and surprised Ronda at school!

Click play to hear Shelley tell us about her incredible co-worker and friend and how surprised Ronda was to get called down to the front office as an adult!

