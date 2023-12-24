Community Rallies Around Grieving Nampa Family

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Barbara wrote us a letter about her friend and co-worker, Stephanie. Stephanie's family is experiencing a year of heartbreak. Earlier this year, her niece passed away after a car accident. While grieving the loss of a loved one is tough enough, the accident brought on a series of medical, funeral and attorney bills that the family wasn't prepared to shoulder. Both she and her husband work hard, but just couldn't keep ahead of them.

Their friends rallied around them, hosting fundraisers to try to help with the finances, but it wasn't enough. Barbara would give Stephanie the world if she could, but at this time isn't able to offer anymore than the help that's she's already given. Her hope was that someone in the community would be in the position to add a little sunlight back into such a dark year for Stephanie and her family.

Luckily, we've got so many incredible LITE-FM listeners that donated to the Christmas Wish fund that we were able to make it happen. Our elves piled in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh and went to surprise Stephanie at work.

Click play to hear Barbara tell us how their friends tried to rally around Stephanie this summer and how surprised she was to see us at her office!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023 Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart